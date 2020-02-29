US set to sign peace deal with Afghanistan’s Taliban

The United States is poised to sign a peace agreement with Taliban militants aimed at bringing an end to 18 years of bloodshed in Afghanistan and allowing U.S. troops to return home from America’s longest war.

President George W. Bush ordered the invasion of Afghanistan in response to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

It only took a few months to topple the Taliban and send Osama bin Laden and top al-Qaida militants scrambling across the border into Pakistan.

But the war dragged on for years and the Taliban regrouped, eventually holding sway over half the country.

Under the agreement, U.S. troops would begin to withdraw and the Taliban will pledge not to allow Afghanistan to be used as a launchpad for terrorist attacks.

