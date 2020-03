A US Navy ship is now in Los Angeles to help take some of the burdens off hospitals.

As of Sunday, the USNS Mercy is now taking in patients who do not have COVID-19. The navy says by helping typical patients, they hope to let hospitals focus on the outbreak.

Navy medical and support staff will care for patients referred to the 'seagoing medical facility.' The USNS Comfort is also on the way to New York to help give relief as hospitals see cases rise.