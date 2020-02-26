Unanimous vote strips FCADV of its power to fund local centers

The state Senate unanimously approved legislation Wednesday afternoon that will strip the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence of its role handing out funding to local centers.

The action comes after information released showing that the CEO received an enormous compensation package – all approved by a board that includes Theresa Beachy of Gainesville and Donna Fagan of Lake City.

Moving forward the Department of Children and Families will take over the cash distribution.

The senate has explored every possible option said, Republican senator of Fernandina Beach, Aaron Bean.

"Every option ends with making sure that the stream of resources, the money given from the state continues to flow in the same fashion that it's flowed, but with transparency and accountability," Bean said. "But the folks that are providing the domestic violence help and work are going to continue to receive it."

Despite these assurances, Beachy has requested local leaders to provide up to $700,000 in bridge funding. The governor is expected to sign the legislation.

