Local couple out of work struggles to pay for newborn

Both Daniel Vega and his fiancée recently lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple is left living off their last paycheck just three weeks after bringing home their new baby girl.

"Its scary. You don't know when your next dollar is gonna come and if you're gonna get it," Daniel Vega said.

The Vegas have tried to file claims for unemployment several times both online and by phone, as millions of others have done across North Central Florida. Because of the high rate of traffic on the website, several people are unable to file the claims.

Vega says its upsetting, to say the least: "I can't get in touch with anyone. It's busy or you are on the website and get kicked off. When you live paycheck to paycheck ... how do you survive?"

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity saw 8.3 million calls last week and over 60,000 fillings.

"The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has been overwhelmed. Their systems were not designed to take the amount of people asking for unemployment claims," said Edgar Campa-Palafox, Alachua County Economic Development Coordinator.

The good news is, Governor DeSantis says the department now has 72 new servers to expand the number of people allowed on the site-- a change that many hope will help families like the Vegas' get the support they need.