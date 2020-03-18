Union County corrections employee arrested on sexual battery charge

A Union County corrections employee is in jail after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the parking lot of a Circle K.

Gainesville police say Dariaunte Davis, 20, was parked in a vehicle with two women at the Circle K on Southwest 20th Avenue.

One of the women went inside. That's when the victim says Davis sexually battered her.

He stopped when the other woman returned and shortly after the victim called 911.

Davis denied battering the woman. He is being held in the Alachua County Jail on a 15 thousand dollar bond.