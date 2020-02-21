Union County deputies save 70 animals from 'rescue-turned-hoarder' situation

A widespread animal abuse case has finally come to a close thanks to deputies in Union County.

In January, county deputies inspected a property along County Road 18 where they found around 70 animals. Deputies called it a "rescue-turned-hoarder" situation. Several dogs were caged in unkempt rooms filled with everything from dirty laundry hampers to instant pot cookers.

The animals were removed on February 4, from the "grossly unsanitary conditions".

The investigation crosses state lines with some of the animals belonging to Dragon Paws Rescue which operates in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

The organization's license was suspended and animal cruelty charges have been pursued.

