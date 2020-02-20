Union County man arrested on drugs and gun charges.

Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man in Union County after they say they found drugs and a gun on him.

They say they tried to search 28-year-old Ricardo Neal Wednesday and he tried to run away. But deputies were able to catch up about three blocks away.

Neal was round with a handgun and more than 16 grams of cocaine which were packaged and ready for resale.

He is charged with possession of a gun and various felony drug charges.

Neal is booked in the Union County Jail on a $191,000 dollar bond.