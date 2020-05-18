Union County man charged with murder after strangling another man

A man in Lake Butler has been charged with murder after deputies say he strangled another man.

Union County deputies say they responded to a home on SW 65th Lane due to an argument between Kenneth Paulk, 54, his wife and Michael Danlovich, 63.

When officers arrived, Paulk was dead. An investigation found that Danlovich put Paulk in a choke hold until he stopped breathing.

Danlovich is charged with 2nd degree murder and is being held at the Union County Jail on a 500-thousand dollar bond.