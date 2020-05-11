United Way of Marion County donates toilet paper to North Central Florida community partners

People in North Central Florida have a better chance of not running out of toilet paper thanks to a big donation.

The United Way of Marion County, in partnership with Kimberly-Clark and Cottonelle, donated 15,000 rolls of toilet paper to United Way of North Central Florida.

This donation is part of United Way's worldwide initiative to donate one-million rolls of toilet paper to communities having a hard time finding essentials during the pandemic.

Later Gator Moving helped with transporting the rolls to community partners like Catholic Charities, Peaceful Paths, Grace Marketplace, Family Promise of Gainesville and St. Francis house.

