United Way of North Central Florida gets $10,000 donation from First Federal Bank

Back in February, the First Federal Bank presented the United Way of North Central Florida with a $10,000 check to help out with their Home Sweet Home initiative.

The Home Sweet Home initiative’s goal is to help end child homelessness. The organization works with various partnerships across the community to help families escape and avoid homelessness.

“Giving families the chance to be in a home together is vital to a healthy family. We’re honored to be a part of this initiative with United Way of North Central Florida and the other local agencies, and are thankful for their hard work.” First Federal Bank CEO & President, John Medina said.



“Partnerships like this help to create a support system in our community for the children and families who need it the most.” United Way of North Central Florida President and CEO, Mona Gil de Gibaja said.



The check was given on February 11 to celebrate 211 day, which brings awareness to the United Way’s resource line, which is a free and confidential service.

People can dial 2-1-1 or 352-332-4636 to get help with housing, rental assistance, and other services.