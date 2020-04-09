Universal Orlando pushes COVID-19 closure through May 31

The Universal Orlando Resort will announced that they'll be extending their park closure until at least May 31st.

All of three of Universal Orlando's Parks which include Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay are closed. Universal City Walk and the Universal Orlando Resort Hotels have also been temporarily suspended operations through this time period.

Tom Williams, the chairman and CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts, said most team members will be paid 80% of their usual rate and the company will be furloughing part-time hourly team members effective May 3rd.

