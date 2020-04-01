University of Florida SGA meeting "zoom-bombed"

A "zoom-bombing" forced a publicly streamed University of Florida student government meeting to end early. We'll tell you what zoom-bombing is and why it's a cause for concern.

TV20's Landon Harrar reported, " the coronavirus has pushed people towards using online meeting platforms like zoom in the past month. However, as UF's student government body learned Tuesday night this technology can be abused.

"zoom-bombing" is when people join a zoom meeting in progress with the intent of causing chaos.

Tuesday night's meeting had multiple people write hateful and racist comments, draw swastika's and even shared their screen while looking up pornography and exposing themselves to the camera.

UF's spokesperson Steve Orlando said, "in a way, if you think about it it would be sort of like if you were having the meeting in person, and then somebody barged into it unexpectedly and started saying and doing these offensive things. So you know it's certainly not something we want to be happening on a regular basis as we go forward."

The meeting was publicly advertised on Facebook as it is every Tuesday, with the meeting code available for whoever wanted to join.

It's unclear if any of the "zoom-bombers" were University of Florida students. The university's IT department and police department have been notified and officials are looking into ways they can improve security during similar future meetings

TV20's Landon Harrar reported, " President Fuchs tweeted about the meeting after he heard it was disturbed, he said he condemns the offensive messages and ended with COVID-19 and hate will be defeated.