University of Florida confirms seven new COVID-19 cases

The University of Florida has confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases.

UF added an update to its "UF COVID-19 Updates" page earlier today.

The update confirms 11 total cases.

Of the confirmed cases, 10 are students and one is an employee.

None of the 11 live on the university's campus.

The update included two College of Business graduate students who live off campus, a College of Health and Human Performance undergraduate student who lives off campus, a College of Journalism and Communications undergraduate student who lives off campus, a College of Law student who lives off campus, a College of Liberal Arts and Sciences undergraduate student who lives off campus and a College of Veterinary Medicine employee.

The university also confirmed the four students Gov. Ron DeSantis announced are two College of Dentistry professional students who live off campus, a College of the Arts student who lives off campus and a College of Liberal Arts and Sciences student who lives off campus.

