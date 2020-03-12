University of Florida recommends students return home

The University of Florida is switching all classes to online by Monday.

But what about dentistry, veterinary and medical students who have clinicals, a hands-on experience students get in their chosen fields as a part of their curriculum.

UF Spokesperson Steve Orlando said, "Right now, students involved in clinical activity--that is still going forward but, there are discussions taking place, and we will probably have more information about it later."

Saint Leo University is also moving classes online.

This includes both Gainesville and Ocala campuses.

Florida Gateway College is now on spring break.

The college says the campus will be disinfected while students are gone.

Santa Fe College, on the other hand, announced today all classes will resume face-to-face.

But, some UF students like Kasey Rhodes are not happy with these decisions.

"I feel like the university has forgotten to consider that the students pay for this," she said. "They want the best education possible; did they ask the students?"

The University of Florida is urging students to return home until March 30.

This means students would be leaving north-central Florida and going to more infected places like Miami or even to where the virus was first confirmed in the state, in Tampa and then returning back to Gainesville.

"It definitely brings more worry having the students going home to the infected areas and coming back," says UF student Lauren Rhodes. "I don't feel as secure knowing that the students are going to be in the infected areas rather than in the area where the virus is not very common at all."

Orlando said, "We certainly understand that there are students for whom going home, this may be their home, Gainesville is their home, so they will stay here and so for anyone who is staying here in Gainesville campus will be open, dining facilities will be open, the libraries, student health care center, counseling and wellness, everything that would normally be happening is happening."

This transition may cause a range of issues for students.

Here is a list of resources the university is offering:

Short Term Loans

Aid-a-Gator

Campus Food Pantry

Counseling and Wellness Center

GatorWell

The Student Health Care Center will remain open but is asking anyone who thinks they have COVID-19 not to come in, but to call 352-225-4181 or 352-334-7900 (after hours).

All housing gatherings have been suspended, but dorms will remain open.