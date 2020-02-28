University of Florida researchers celebrate Rare Disease Day

Researchers from the University of Florida marked 'Rare Disease Day' Friday with free food and cake and a poster presentation.

For a disease to be considered 'rare,' it has a one- in- 200-thousand chance of showing up in any given population.

At the poster presentation, researchers from UF discussed the rare diseases they're studying. The event was open to the public and welcomed patients and students to learn more about the diseases and the work that is being done to address them.

"They are the ones writing the papers and learning about these brand new diseases," said Emma Crowley, event organizer and patient advocate for the Clinical Research Center. "I mean, they're not brand new but to us and understanding them they really often are so a lot of this work that's being presented here is really quite groundbreaking and may not be done in other places."

There are currently seven thousand known rare diseases in existence.