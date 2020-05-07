University of Florida student files lawsuit against school for withholding millions of dollars in student fees

Universities returned housing and meal plan costs when students had to leave campus and begin online learning this Spring, but student fees weren’t included.

“That's why we felt the need to file this lawsuit.”

The class action lawsuit filed by University of Florida student Anthony Rojas seeks the return of millions in fees for an estimated 300,000 students who attended Florida’s 12 universities this Spring.

“They're mainly used for physical services on campus. You know, they gyms, the mental health, the health centers. All of those things. And when we can't physically use those those services, we feel that's not right.”

These are the fees undergraduate students at UF pay per credit hour.

Taking the minimum 12 hours to be considered full time, it adds up to about $760.

“It gets much higher when you get into the graduate students, and the graduate students are also part of the class here.”

Anthony’s attorney Matt Miller says online students aren’t generally charged the fees.

Some universities have opted to drop student fees for students who will be forced to attend Summer classes online due to the pandemic.

“They can't charge those fees because the students aren't there to access those services.”

When asked why student fees haven’t been returned The Board of Governors said the board could not comment on pending litigation.

Many Florida students are out of work because of the virus and didn’t qualify for federal stimulus checks.

If successful, the money returned to students could provide much needed relief.