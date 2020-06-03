University of Florida students organize to hold protest in support of Black Lives Matter

Another protest organized by University of Florida students took place just off campus this afternoon.

Daniel Brackett and Morris Mcfadden started planning the event just yesterday.

It turned into a display of more than 300 students marching and more than 50 protesting at the corner of University Avenue and 13th Street for five hours.

Masks, hand sanitizer, and water were handed out to keep supporters going.

The newly formed "Now or Never" activists work in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The group will be at a vigil for George Floyd tonight at the corner of University and 13th at 7:30 p.m.