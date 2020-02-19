University of Michigan investigates doctor sex abuse claims

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — An investigation has found several former patients who allege that a late University of Michigan physician sexually abused them during exams going back decades.

The Ann Arbor school said Wednesday that it’s set up a hotline for others to come forward with information about Robert E. Anderson, the former director of University Health Service and athletic team physician, who worked at the school from 1968 to 2003. He died in 2008.

A former student contacted the university’s athletic director in 2018 alleging misconduct during medical exams.

Several others have since alleged similar abuse from the 1970s to the 1990s. A Washington, D.C.-based law firm is investigating.

