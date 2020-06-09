Updated Alachua County COVID-19 response plan

Alachua County Commissioners have made more changes to their COVID-19 response plan.

DOH-Walton monitors implementation of the CDC’s guidelines by facilitating daily communication and conducting readiness assessments with each Walton County long-term care facility. (MGN)

"I would like us to move to following the governor's guidelines. I would like us to get open as much as possible," said Alachua County District 4 Commissioner Ken Cornell. That is what county commissioners ultimately decided to do.

In this order, restaurants, bars, and pubs can continue operating at 50% capacity. Entertainment venues such as movie theatres, playhouses, and bowling alleys can open at half capacity. Gyms and retails stores can open their doors at 100% capacity.

Commissioners did choose to make some changes, including having all businesses follow OSHA and CDC guidelines. They also decided to keep the mandatory countywide face mask order in place. The governor's order states that groups of 50 or fewer can gather.

Commissioners also voted to reopen county parks, including playgrounds on Friday. Poe Springs will be open on Saturdays and Sundays at 50% capacity.