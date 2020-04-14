Using the healing power of music, nurse sings to those recovering at AdventHealth Ocala

She's using the sweet sound of music to bring peace to her patients.

Nurse Practitioner Tabitha Newborn with one of the hospital's chaplains, sings in the halls and at nurses stations so those recovering in the hospital can find encouragement and spiritual healing.

"One day I was rounding out my patients, and the chaplains had set up what I would call 'pop-up worship', and he said we're going to just worship in the hallways for the patients. They started playing and I knew the song and it was just this awesome moment to be able to sing and bring hope and ministry into the hallways for the patients,” Newborn said.

Newborn is the music director at her church, so joining the 'Spiritual Ambassador' program at AdventHealth came naturally to her.

"It's just something that's always flowing out of me. There's kind of a song in my heart basically and I'm always walking around the halls singing,” she added.

But Newborn said it's not just her or the chaplains she makes her rounds with, it's everyone at the hospital working tirelessly bringing hope within it's walls.

"I'm so appreciative that all of us would use our own gifts or talents and they would come forth and bring hope in our own way,” she said.

You can find Newborn's full song on the AdventHealth Facebook page, which has already reached more than 16,000 views.

https://www.facebook.com/913056408738828/videos/581712466080782/