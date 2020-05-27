Utilities in North Central Florida extend energy assistance programs, policies

NCFL (WCJB) – Utilities in North Central Florida are extending programs to help residents struggling during the pandemic.
Ocala Electric Utility is providing $75,000 to help customers unable to pay their bills.
It's part of their COVID-19 energy assistance program.
Customers who qualify will receive up to $125 off their bill.
To qualify you must have consistently paid electric bills for a year prior to March 16th.
Gainesville Regional Utilities is extending its "no late fee" and "no shut off" policies through July 17th.
They are also offering special six-month payment plans.