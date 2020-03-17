VA Affairs transitions patients to virtual appointments

COVID-19 precautions have trickled down to Veteran Affairs medical facilities across the state including Georgia and the Caribbean.

The VA Sunshine Healthcare Network (VISN 8) has announced that staff will be taking steps to protect their patients by transitioning them to virtual appointments. Patients will be notified several days prior. They have the option to use a video On-Demand webpage, call a toll free number or download the VA Health Chat App.

Seven medical facilities comprise the Sunshine Healthcare Network. Among them include the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System.

Virtual appointments will be scheduled to limit the spread and reduce the risk of COVID-19 to and from others. All non-urgent procedures will be canceled.

Visitors will also be restricted from the medical center. Those who screen positive for the virus will not be granted any access to the medical centers.

