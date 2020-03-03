VIDEO: 17-year-old leads Marion County deputies on high-speed chase

A video recently released by the Marion County Sheriff's Office shows a high-speed chase in the area of Dunnellon and the Shores Friday night.

Deputies say they tried to stop a 17-year-old driving a stolen vehicle at over 80 miles-per-hour.

The pursuit went through residential areas before a patrol vehicle attempted a pit maneuver. The teen then hit another patrol car while driving away from authorities.

Eventually, the vehicle crashed in a ditch.

The teenager is charged with Grand Theft and Aggravated Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer.