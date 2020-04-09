Vanguard students donate veggies to those in need

It's produce with a purpose.

Through the Marion County Hospital District's Fitness and Nutrition in Schools (FANS) program, students at Vanguard High School learn about horticulture in a hands-on way.

"Eight weeks ago we planned this and done this. It takes a lot of effort to grow all of this. My students have planted these seeds,” Horticulture Teacher at Vanguard High School, Sara Hurst said.

These vegetables are grown by students for students but since schools are temporarily closed for the time being, it's instead going to different organizations in the community.

"We did not want this food to go to waste or the student's hard work to go to waste so we decided that there were people right now during this pandemic that either didn't have the funds or the ability to get to fresh fruits and vegetables and so we decided that it would be best to put it back into the community,” Project Director of the Fans Project, Heather Wyman said.

So two times a week, Teacher Sara Hurst and Heather Wyman with the Hospital District have been at the greenhouse harvesting vegetables like lettuce, mustard greens, and cucumbers to then be donated to different agencies including Interfaith Emergency Services.

"To get such beautiful fresh produce that we can pass on to people especially now when people need to be healthier to keep their immune systems boosted so this really is such a bigger blessing than it normally would be,” CEO of Interfaith Emergency Services, Karla Grimsley said.

The veggies are also donated to the Boys and Girls Club, Arnette House, the Heart of Florida Boys Ranch and Marion Senior Services.