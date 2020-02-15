Vendors speak up about new Olustee Festival location

The Olustee Festival in Lake City debuted its brand new location and Saturday's crowd showed up in force.

We'll show you what visitors and vendors have to say about the new location.

TV20's Landon Harrar reported, "the word of the day has been space. People are enjoying this new location because it's easier to move around in the crowds and also easier to find a good spot to sit and eat your lunch."

Most everyone only had good things to say about the location which is only a few hundred yards away from where it used to be.

Dr. Curt Fields is a Ulysses S. Grant impersonator who said, "I like it here in the new venue. There is plenty of room and all of the vendors have power and water hookups. The people coming have plenty of room to walk and look, they've got more vendors this year because they have more room.

Francis Germain runs a Caribbean food stall and explained his favorite part of the new location." A lot of times we got to a festival and we don't have those amenities so we have to bring our own water, bring our own generator. With this right here it's perfect, I got my own spot, go my water hookup and electric hookup it's perfect man."

Anan-Eya Hardman got crowned Miss Olustee for 2020, she commented on the new location, "it's more spread out and it gives people an opportunity to come and see more venues and more food spots and great parking too!"

Faith Fields a senior at Columbia High School said, "it's by the water so it's a lot more pretty I would say, and we have a lot more stages so we can do more things so that's pretty good."

Vendors agreed Friday had been slow but the business eventually picked up, and there were a few suggestions for organizers.

Bobby Keen is a co-owner of the Bear Bottom Boyz vendor tent who said, "it seems like we have lots of traffic, one thing I would suggest is bringing the parade down Marion Street past the festival rather than turning at 90. I believe that will bring more people down our way."

The festival portion of Olustee ends Saturday but the reenactments continue into Sunday.