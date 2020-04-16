Veteran Benefits Administration to host Tele-Town Hall for veterans

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs will give veterans an opportunity to dial in and express their concerns.

The Veteran Benefits Administration will be hosting a Tele-Town Hall for veterans in Florida at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 17.

During the town hall meeting, some of the topics that will be discussed are COVID-19 and veterans benefits banking program.

"I take somewhere between a dozen and 20 questions for the veterans," said Paul Lawrence, the under secretary for the Veterans Benefits Administration. "[It's] real-live conversation so that I can answer the questions and I can hear what's on their mind so we can think about the qualms and what we can do and the communication we need to provide for veterans."

The toll-free number to join the Tele-Town Hall is 844-227-7557

"We're trying to be as sympathetic as possible in the situation everybody is in and letting them know that we're not heartless," Lawrence said. "We really want to get your benefits and we understand the situation we are in."