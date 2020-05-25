'Veterans for Peace' holds virtual tour of Memorial Mile in lieu of Memorial Day Ceremony

There was no Memorial Day Ceremony at the Memorial Mile for veterans in Gainesville Monday.

The group 'Veterans for Peace' is instead holding a virtual tour of the mile, recounting events over the years. The decision was made due to concerns relating to COVID-19 and the fact that many of their volunteers are over the age of 60.

Last November, the Gainesville City Commission officially designated Northwest Eighth Avenue near 23rd Street as "Memorial Mile"

You can find a link to the virtual tour on the right side of the page.