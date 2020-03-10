Veterans gather to celebrate annual Silkies Ruck

Veterans from all over the state were in Gainesville for the Fifth Annual Silkies Ruck held by Florida 4 Warriors.

Up to 80 veterans participated in Saturday's 14-mile-walk with a fifty-pound ruck-sack starting at Piesanos Restaurant downtown.

Friday night, veterans from Gainesville and out of town met for a dinner at VFW Post 2811.

"Whatever brings them together and the goal is that they have a support system and they have that bond and that fellowship again," said Florida 4 Warriors president Tamara Sugar. "So gainesville is an amazing market because we have all the students, the collegiate society as well as the older vets that have already graduated and come back from serving their duty. So it's a good mixture of guys, age groups and stuff that we have here."

Every month, the organization holds the Silkies Ruck in a different Florida city, all free of charge for veterans.