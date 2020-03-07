Veterans march for a purpose

Florida4warriors hosted its Gainesville silkies ruck today.

Veterans came together to build a community and bring awareness to veteran suicide.

They marched 22 kilometers, which represents the average number of veterans who die each day.

Veteran Albert Hutchinson says days like today give them time to truly be themselves around people who understand them.

"A lot of times out here you have to put on a political face, a politically correct face, and you can’t really let loose," he said. "Out here, it is just veterans-- you can let loose, you can talk about stories, you can talk about issues, you can talk about problems, talk about anything, cry on your brothers or sisters shoulders."

"You can just let loose and be yourself.”

To get involved, you can head over to Florida4warriors' Facebook page.