Vigil held on the corner of University Ave and 13th Street for George Floyd

On Wednesday night, demonstrators came out to the corner of University Avenue and 13th Street for a vigil for George Floyd and other victims of color who have died from police brutality. A protest was also held there in the afternoon for Floyd.

They set up candles and photos of Floyd as well as other people who've died in police custody.

On Wednesday prosecutors in Minnesota announced officer Derek Chauvin who was seen on video with his knee on Floyd's neck will be charged with second-degree murder.

Three other officers are facing aiding and abetting murder charges.