"Virtual race" being held to help Gainesville restaurants

There won't be any formal marathons happening for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't run; a "virtual race" is being held to help restaurants during the pandemic.

You can register to run in the "Leonard the Bear...The Social Distancing Champion's Running Challenge" doing a 5k, 10k or "COVID-19k."

Registration fees are used to buy gift cards at Gainesville restaurants which will be raffled off.

After that, you just have to run anywhere and anytime between now and May 15th.

