Voter turnout results

The preliminary turnout results of yesterday's election have been released.

In north central Florida the turnout ranged between 24% and 34% depending on the county.

Statewide the turnout of 30% was well below the 2016 presidential primary turnout of 46%.

“We really wish we had a higher turnout but given the circumstances with the corona virus and the concern that voters had and we understood that but voters still came out and voted and we were happy with that,” said Kim A. Barton, Alachua County Supervisor of Election.

However, the city of Gainesville municipal election had higher numbers over last year's election, from 12% to 28%.

“Anytime the city has been on the presidential ballot with the presidential primary elections it tends to be a higher turnout,” Barton said.

Canvassing boards across north central Florida are meeting this week to review signatures and provisional ballots to certify election results.