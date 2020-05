After four tries, it looks like Ocala residents have a District Two council member.

Tuesday night Ire Bethea defeated Lonnie Hooks in a runoff election.

Turnout was a little more than 10%.

Last November's winner of the runoff election was later disqualified for having a felony on his record.

Then when a special election was held no candidate earned more than 50% of the vote.

Bethea will be sworn in on June 2nd.