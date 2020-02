One of North Central Florida's largest landholders has offered to sell thousands of acres for wildlife conservation.

The company Weyerhaeuser is working with the North Florida Land Trust to sell 50,000 acres.

The 16-mile stretch of land extends across parts of Union and Baker counties located within the Ocala-to-Osceola Wildlife Corridor.

The plan could protect the land from development. Funding for the plan is still being debated in the Florida legislature.