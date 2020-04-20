Wanted man in Marion County thought he wasn't being looked for due to COVID-19

Using the coronavirus as an excuse to run from deputies isn't working in Marion County.

Sheriff's deputies say on Friday they noticed Williams Ames' truck outside a home on Southeast 102nd Court Road.

Ames was wanted for Grand Theft and Resisting Arrest.

When deputies tried to arrest him, Ames ran away but a K-9 officer tracked him down.

Ames told deputies he thought due to COVID-19, officers weren't looking for wanted people.

He is in the Marion County Jail on a $1,000 bond.