Advertisement

Washington DC faces House vote to become the 51st state

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says, &amp;quot;I was born without representation, but I will not die without representation.&amp;quot; (Source: @mayorbowser)
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says, &amp;quot;I was born without representation, but I will not die without representation.&amp;quot; (Source: @mayorbowser) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats controlling the House have slated a vote next week to make the District of Columbia the 51st state, an issue that they say has become far more important in the aftermath of protests for racial justice in both Washington and across the nation.

Next Friday’s vote, if successful, would pass a D.C. statehood bill for the first time in the House, but the legislation faces insurmountable opposition in the GOP-controlled Senate. It comes even as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced delays in the consideration of most other legislation. More than enough lawmakers are officially backing the bill for it to pass. In 1993, the Democratic-controlled Congress defeated a D.C. statehood bill by an almost 2-1 margin.

But the much-criticized administration move to use federal forces to clear Lafayette Square near the White House of peaceful protesters to enable President Donald Trump to trumpet his law and order credentials in a photo op two weeks ago prompted Democratic leaders to schedule the vote. “We both agreed this was an appropriate time to bring a bill forward to show respect for the citizens of the District of Columbia,” said Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.

“There shouldn't be troops from other states in Washington, D.C.,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser, who presented Hoyer on Tuesday with a U.S. Flag bearing 51 stars. “There shouldn't be federal forces advancing against Americans, and there very definitely shouldn't be soldiers stationed around our city waiting for the go to attack Americans in a local policing matter.”

A plurality of the District of Columbia is African American and the city is overwhelmingly Democratic. Trump said last month that “D.C. will never be a state" because it would likely mean two more Democratic senators. “No, thank you. That’ll never happen,” he told the New York Post.

But Hoyer said the rights of D.C. residents should transcend political calculations.

“This is not about politics. If it is, then we demean our democracy,” he said. “This is about who we are as a country.”

Bowser pointed out that D.C. taxpayers get no voting representatives in Congress despite contributing more in federal taxes on a per person basis than many states. The nation's capital, with just over 700,000 residents, has a larger population than Vermont and Wyoming.

Bowser said recent events have focused national attention on the plight of Washington, D.C. Earlier this year, when Congress passed the CARES Act stimulus package, Washington, D.C., was classified as a territory rather than a state — a distinction that cost Washington more than $700 million in federal coronavirus relief funding.

All District laws are subject to review by a congressional committee, which can veto them or alter them by attaching riders to federal appropriations bills. During GOP control of Congress, conservatives have sought, mostly unsuccessfully, to restrict some of the city’s liberal initiatives such as needle exchanges for drug users and abortions under its Medicaid program.

Most recently, a 2014 ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana use passed overwhelmingly. But Congress stepped in and essentially vetoed the initiative by prohibiting the District government from spending any funds or resources on developing a regulatory or taxation system for marijuana sales.

Bowser said Trump's actions during the protests “violated our principles of Americans being able to peacefully protest and it violated our principles of local autonomy.”

As a result, Bowser said her office is now fielding unprecedented interest in the issue from around the country. She was recently interviewed on “The Late Late Show” where host James Cordon said he had only just learned that the district has no senators and only one non-voting delegate in the House of Representatives.

“A lot of Americans are in that place,” Bowser said. “When Americans know about the issue of D.C. statehood, they support D.C. statehood.”

Hoyer acknowledged that the bill faces stiff opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate and called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY., to take the measure seriously.

“I hope that Senator McConnell cares enough about our democracy to allow a vote on this bill in the United States Senate,” Hoyer said. “Politics is not the issue. It’s democracy that’s the issue.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman, 15 friends test positive for coronavirus after night out at Jacksonville Beach Bar

Updated: 39 minutes ago
40-year-old health care worker says she regrets not taking precautions

National

Report: Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press
The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported he was climbing when he actually was descending, federal investigators said in documents released Wednesday.

National

Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and JILL COLVIN
A new book by former national security adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump asked China’s president during a 2019 summit to help his reelection prospects by purchasing more American farm products.

National

Biden says Trump exercises ‘no leadership’ on virus response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Joe Biden is ratcheting up his criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden says Trump “wants to style himself as a wartime president” but “takes no responsibility” and “exercises no leadership.”

National

Facebook removes another 900 accounts linked to hate groups

Updated: 3 hours ago
Facebook has removed another 900 social media accounts linked to white supremacy groups after members discussed plans to bring weapons to protests over police killings of black people.

Latest News

National

AP-NORC poll: Sweeping change in US views of police violence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KAT STAFFORD and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press
About half of American adults now say police violence against the public is a “very” or “extremely” serious problem.

National

Ford to bring back its iconic Mustang Mach 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
Originally introduced in 1969, it’s one of the automaker’s most iconic performance cars.

News

Judge orders release of Charlie Ely

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Charlie Ely, one of the five defendants involved in the murder of Seath Jackson in Marion County, will be released from jail as early as Wednesday.

National

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
The Minneapolis-based company had set a goal in 2017 to gradually increase hourly wages from $10 to $15 by the end of 2020.

National

New York declares Juneteenth a holiday for state employees

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press
New York’s governor signed an executive order Wednesday recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S.

National

Pelosi requiring masks for lawmakers for House hearings

Updated: 6 hours ago
The requirement does not apply to the House floor, where a Republican lawmaker who tested positive for coronavirus was recently seen without a face covering.