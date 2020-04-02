Water usage increases by million of gallons, Alachua County officials enforce restrictions

If you're using your new found time at home to tend to your yard, Alachua County officials want to make sure you are following irrigation restrictions.

Data from GRU shows water use has increased by 8-million gallons a day. Alachua County Environmental Protection Department officials recorded 48 irrigation violations in two hours on Monday.

In Alachua County lawn watering is limited to twice a week, odd numbered addresses can water on Wednesday and Saturday, even on Tuesday and Friday. Watering is allowed before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. to reduce water lost to evaporation.

"It is understandable that with all the extra time spent at home, people are turning to their yards for respite," said Alachua County Environmental Protection Department Senior Planner Forrest Eddleton. "The virus hasn't changed the fact that overwatering reduces groundwater supplies, harms our springs, wastes money, and often times ends up damaging the landscape."