Wawa convenience store opens in Gainesville

A new Wawa convenience store is opening up in North Central Florida.

Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. will be the virtual grand opening of a new location on Southwest Archer Road in Gainesville.

There are three other locations under construction in Alachua County that are expected to open by the end of the year.

The company will donate a $1000 from their first week sales to the Bread of the Mighty Food Bank.

The store will employ about 40 people.