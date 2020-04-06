Week Ahead: April 6-10, 2020

On Monday, Marion County Sheriff's Office will be premiering on COPS. Tune in at 10 p.m. on the Paramount Network to see the behind-the-scenes action of Marion County Sheriffs on the job.

On Tuesday, WCJB is celebrating its 49th birthday. The station began broadcasting on April 7th, 1971. Previously an NBC affiliate, the station switched it's affiliation to ABC in 1973.

On Tuesday, the Alachua County Christian Pastors Association is partnering with Farm Share to help feed families in North Central Florida. The organization had to close registration after 750 families signed up in just two hours.

Wednesday marks the beginning of Passover. UF Chabad will be offering a Passover meal and Seder to-go kits at the Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish Student Center. Passover Seders will be offered for pickup and takeout through April 16.

Good Friday is this week and St. Augustine Church in Gainesville will be holding services online. They are also making a cross for veneration in Hurley Hall so parishioners can drive or walk by.