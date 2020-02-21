Weekend Planner

Happy Friday everyone!

A wide variety of sports over on the University of Florida campus. This evening, the number two Gator gymnasts are back in the O'Connell Center following their successful trip to Auburn. This week they face number 8 Alabama in the Link to Pink meet just before 6 pm. The Gator lacrosse team is home as well, fresh off their road win at number one Maryland. They take on Loyola at noon Saturday at Donald R. Dizney Stadium. Sunday at 4 pm, the women's basketball team is back in the dome. They play Arkansas.

Across town, the Fine Arts Hall Theatre at Santa Fe College is host to the Gainesville Orchestra's latest performance. The Notebooks of Leonardo is a major new work celebrating the life and work of Leonardo da Vinci. The multi-media concert makes use of da Vinci's drawings and words for a magical event. It starts at 7:30 this evening. Meanwhile, for something "a bit" more modern, Dudley Farm State Park west of Gainesville is having "A Twilight Walk into the Past" on Saturday. It's a nighttime walk by lantern through the life of a farm family where you'll get to see what life was like in 1894. It's Saturday from 6 to 9 pm.

There's plenty going on in Marion County, too. The Dance Alive National Ballet is heading south to the Reilly Arts Center in Ocala for their performance of Loveland. It's tonight at 7:30. Saturday at 7:30 pm, the Reilly features Jive Talkin' - Tribute to the Bee Gees. The group will take you on a journey through the Bee Gees hits - from their mellow 60's classics to their popular disco hits like Stayin' Alive and Night Fever.

If you're looking for something a bit unique, check out the Cirque Italia Water Circus. The performance combines water with the artistry of traditional performers like jugglers, high wire fanatics and contortionists. It's tonight, Saturday and Sunday at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala. On the south side of Ocala, Trinity Catholic High School continues its Winter Carnival tonight through Sunday. The event features a mix of midway rides, carnival games and fair food.

Also this weekend: For dog lovers, there's the Wuffstock Festival Saturday at Darby Pavilion in Lake City. For music, check out Heartwood Music Fest IV tonight and Saturday near downtown Gainesville.

Enjoy your weekend!