Weekend Planner

Happy Friday everyone!

It's shaping up to be a great weekend to catch sports over at UF. The number six Gator softball team returns home to Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium following their California road trip. They face the top ten ranked Lousiana Ragin' Cajuns in a three game series starting tonight at 6. The top ranked Gator baseball team is taking on Troy in their three game series that starts tonight at 6:30 at McKethan Stadium. Meanwhile, the eighth ranked Gator lacrosse team takes to the field at Donald R. Dizney Stadium where they play Stony Brook Saturday at noon.

If camping and spending time outdoors is your thing, head to Marion County. The Ocala RV Show continues this weekend. There you'll see a wide variety of recreational vehicles ranging from pop-ups to travel trailers to driveable RV's. The event also features vendors marketing all kinds accessories and services. The show goes from 9 am to 5 pm Saturday and 10 to 4 on Sunday. It's at the Florida Horse Park on County Road 475 just south of Ocala.

Indoors, the Hippodrome Theatre is starting up its latest production this weekend. Marie and Rosetta is the story of gospel musician Sister Rosetta Tharpe. She was a singer, songwriter and guitarist who some refer to as the "Godmother of Rock 'n' Roll". The Hipp refers to the show as a "story of letting loose, finding your voice and freeing your soul." Shows are tonight at 8, Saturday at 2 and 8 pm and Sunday at 2 pm. It runs through March 22nd.

The United States Navy Band is making a stop in Gainesville this weekend. The concert band has been performing in high-profle events and concerts for over 85 years. This event is part of their southeastern U.S. tour and they'll play a variey of music ranging from marches to patriotic selections. The concert starts at 7:30 pm Saturday at the Phillips Center in Gainesville. The performance is free and open to the public, but tickets are limited.

Also this weekend: In Gainesville, Trinity United Methodist Church is having its Bed Race to End Childhood Homelessness Saturday from 9:30 to 12:30. And PetSmart is having its National Pet Adoption weekend.

Enjoy your weekend!