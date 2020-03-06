Weekend Planner

Happy Friday everyone!

If you like sports, UF is the place to be this weekend. The Gator softball team will be home at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium to take on Auburn in a three game series. It starts tonight at 6. Gator baseball starts a three game series tonight, as well. The team faces USF with the first game at 6:30 at McKethan Stadium. The men's basketball team wraps up the regular season in the Odome Saturday. They play rival Kentucky starting at 1 pm. Also this weekend: Lacrosse takes on High Point Saturday at noon, while the women's golf and tennis teams are also home this weekend.

It looks like a nice, cool weekend across our area. To make it even better, we have a cool event that benefits a cool cause! Gainesville Street Rods is hosting its big annual Car Show and Benefit for Stop Children's Cancer. This is the 38th year for the event that features all kinds of cool rides. Expect tons of cars, trucks, motorcycles and specialty vehicles at the event. There'll be a silent auction, food, treats and music, too. It runs from 10 am to 3 pm at the Santa Fe College northwest Gainesville campus.

In Marion County, Saturday is the day for the Habitat Ocala Strawberry Festival. The event helps to support Habitat for Humanity in its efforts to provide housing and strengthen the community. Expect live music, a car show, pet contest, food, a kids zone and more. It's Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm at the McPherson Complex in Ocala. Not too far away, Silver Springs State Park is hosting Florida Springs Fest 2020. The idea behind the event is to learn about the springs. There'll be history, science, food, art, music, mermaids and half-price glass bottom boat rides at the event. It's Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Meanwhile, Lake City is home to Infinity Con both days this weekend. It's a great event if you're into comics, sci-fi, gaming, fantasy and pop culture. It's Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday from 10 to 5 at the Florida National Guard Armory in Lake City.

Also this weekend: The Florida Azalea Festival in Palatka, the Alachua County Youth Fair and Livestock Show in Gainesville, and the Bradford County Fair in Starke.

Enjoy your weekend!