Weekend Planner

Happy Friday everyone! Plenty to do here this weekend...but these events are subject to change.

It's going to be a busy weekend in Citrus County. ShrimpaPalooza returns to Homosassa on Saturday. The event is referred to as Mardi Gras, Homosassa Style! It features a parade, live entertainment, lots of food, a kid's zone, arts and crafts and more. It runs from 9 am to 6 pm on Yulee Drive in Old Homosassa. Not too far away, Inverness is having its 10th annual St. Patrick's Parade and Festival. The free, family friendly event will have food and craft vendors, a parade (which starts at 6 pm), along with a Celtic concert and a leprechaun and fairy contest. The festival goes from 5 to 9 pm Saturday in downtown Inverness and the Depot District.

Some fun events on stage this weekend. The Phillips Center in Gainesville is host to Danscompany of Gainesville's Spring Concert followed by The Wiz. The impressive performances will also feature dancers from Rawlings Elementary. And you can meet the cast after both shows. They are 1:30 and 7 pm Saturday. Meanwhile, the Ocala Civic Theatre features its latest production, Father of the Bride. The classic comedy revolves around a man and his daughter...and the wedding that spirals out of control. But can dad fix things before its too late? Shows are tonight at 8 pm, Saturday at 2 and 8 pm, and Sunday afternoon at 2.

Staying in Marion County, the Reilly Arts Center in Ocala has some classic rock for you. Our radio partners at WIND-FM are Rockin' the Reilly with The Destiny of Rock Show. It's a tribute to not one but two bands, Boston and Styx. You'll get to hear favorites like More Than a Feeling, Lady and Come Sail Away. It's Saturday at 7:30 pm. Saturday is also the day for the Marion County Master Gardeners' Spring Festival. It includes vendors selling a variety of plants, garden accessories and more. There'll also be experts to help you hone your skills. It's Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm and Sunday from 9 to 4 at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion.

The Florida Gateway Pro Rodeo returns to Lake City through the weekend. You can expect to see some of the Southeast's best cowgirls and cowboys in action. Bull riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing and bronc riding are part of the event. The rodeo begins at 8 pm tonight and Saturday, and at 2 pm Sunday. Gates open two hours earlier.

Enjoy your weekend!