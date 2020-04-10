Weekend Viewing Guide

Happy Friday everyone! A variety of things to catch this weekend on the networks of WCJB.

On TV20 and ABC you can catch up on the latest info with a special edition of 20/20...Pandemic: What You Need to Know. It's tonight from 9 to 10. Saturday from 9 to 11 pm, TV20 has American Idol - Hawaii Showcase and Final Judgement. The show takes a look at the remaining top 40 contestants. Meanwhile, Sunday night from 8 to 10, American Idol returns with This Is Me, Part One. It's explores the lives of the top 21 contestants. It includes an update on former fan favorites.

If you'd like to pop some popcorn and watch a movie, The CW has a few worth checking out. Saturday evening from 8 to 10, it's Escape From New York. The science fiction action film, featuring Kurt Russell, revolves around a convicted bank robber who's used to rescue the President of the U.S. whose plane has crashed in Manhattan. Sunday starting at 3 pm, The CW has the award winning film Terms of Endearment. The movie, winner of five Academy Awards, looks at the relationship between a mother (played by Shirley MacLaine) and her daughter (played by Debra Winger).

For country music fans, Circle features the film Outlaw Justice, starring Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Travis Tritt. It's Saturday starting at 4:30 pm. Saturday night at 8, you can catch Opry on Circle with artists Trace Adkins, Jason Crabb and T. Graham Brown.

The Justice Network has a Dog the Bounty Hunter marathon from 1 to 6 pm Saturday, while you can catch all your old time favorites on MeTV. And, of course, stay up do date with the latest news on TV20 News Saturday and Sunday at 6 and 11 pm.

Enjoy your weekend!