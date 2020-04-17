Weekend Viewing Guide

Happy Friday everyone! We have a number of options for your viewing pleasure this weekend.

Saturday night at 7, TV20 features Singing for Their Supper, a one hour music event where a number of country and rock artists lend their voices to raise money for food banks. You can catch Ken and Drew from Sister Hazel, in addition to artists from Lady Antebellum, Sugarland, the Spin Doctors and more. TV20 and our parent company, Gray Media, will be donating $2500 to local food banks. Then, from 8 to 10 pm, TV20 has One World: Together at Home. It features Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and other celebrities participating to support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over on Circle, channel 20.4, you can catch Rise of a Texas Bluesman: Stevie Ray Vaughan 1954 to 1983. The three hour show looks at the formative years for the noted singer and guitarist. It starts at 4:30 pm Saturday. Later on Circle, from 8 to 9...and again from 9 to 10 pm, Opry returns with featured artists Ricky Skaggs and bluegrass group Dailey and Vincent.

If its movies you're looking for, turn over to The CW, channel 20.2. Saturday at 2 pm you can watch Undrafted, a baseball comedy/drama film. Saturday night at 8, The CW features Arlington Road, the 1999 thriller starring Jeff Bridges and Tim Robbins. Then Sunday, starting at 3 pm, you can catch Margot at the Wedding. It revolves around rising family tensions when a writer and her son travel to Long Island to attend her sister's wedding.

And you can keep up on the latest news on TV20 News at 6 and 11 Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy your weekend!