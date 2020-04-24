Weekend Viewing Guide

Happy Friday everyone! A number of options for you this weekend.

With round one in the books, the NFL Draft continues on TV20. Tonight starting at 7, it's rounds 2 and 3 for your viewing pleasure. Then Saturday from noon until 7 pm, you can catch rounds 4 through 7 to see if your team made the right picks. For basketball fans, TV20 features some great games from the past. Sunday, starting at 1 pm, it's Game 6 of the 2006 NBA Finals featuring the Miami Heat facing the Dallas Mavericks. That's followed at 3:30 with the 2013 NBA Finals Game 7, with San Antonio taking on Miami.

The CW Network, channel 20.2, has a variety of great shows...and movies. This weekend, The CW features the 2014 drama Imagine I'm Beautiful, from 2 to 4 pm Saturday. Later, starting at 8 pm, it's Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason. It's the the 2004 sequel to Renee Zellweger's hit movie Bridget Jones Diary. Sunday starting at 3 pm, John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson star in the 2013 action/drama, Basic.

Meanwhile Circle, channel 20.4, is a great place if you're into country music and movies. Saturday, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Rip Torn star in the action western Another Pair of Aces: Three of a Kind. It starts at 4:30. Later, airing at 8 pm and again at 9, it's Opry. This weeks guests are country artists Luke Combs and Craig Morgan.

The Justice Network, channel 20.5, has a Cold Case Files marathon Saturday from 6 pm until midnight. And for the latest news, check out TV20 News Saturday at 11 and Sunday at 6 and 11.

Enjoy your weekend!