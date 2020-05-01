Weekend Viewing Guide

Happy Friday everyone!

Saturday night is a big night on TV20. At 8 pm you can catch Opry with special guests Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. The country superstar couple, who were in Gainesville last April, will be in Nashville for the 4,922 consecutive Saturday night performance of the Grand Ole Opry. Meanwhile, earlier Saturday at 3 pm, TV20 has a Sports Center Special - Draft Grades. Analysts and draft insiders look at the NFL draft and look at how each team fared...and what they need to do to improve. Tonight at 9, also on TV20, you can catch The Last Days of Phil Hartman. It's a look at the life, legacy and tragic death of the actor.

If you like movies, The CW Network is a good place to try. Saturday afternoon at 2 you can catch Beneath, the 2007 horror thriller film. Later Saturday night at 8, The CW features Blue Chips. It's the basketball drama featuring Nick Nolte playing a college basketball coach trying to win without underhanded tactics. If you're a college hoops fan, you'll see a number of cameos by former athletes and coaches. Then on Sunday at 3 pm, you can see the 1999 crime comedy flick, Go.

Meanwhile the Circle Network, a great channel for country music fans, features Willie Nelson: The Big 6-0. While Willie celebrated his 87th birthday Wednesday, this show is a look back at his 60th birthday celebration. It features a number of performances with music greats Paul Simon, Bonnie Raitt, Ray Charles, Bob Dylan and more. It's at 4:30 Saturday.

Also this weekend....TV20 has American Idol in prime time Saturday and Sunday nights. And, as usual, you can keep up to date with the latest news on TV20 News at 6 and 11.

Enjoy your weekend!