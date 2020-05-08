Weekend Viewing Guide

Happy Friday everyone!

TV20 has something special for country music fans again this weekend. For the second week in a row, TV20 features Opry Saturday night at 8. The show normally airs every Saturday at 8 and 9 pm only on Circle, channel 20.4. This weekend Opry features artists Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Trace Adkins and Dustin Lynch. Following Opry Saturday night, it's American Idol from 9 to 11. Meanwhile, Sunday in prime time at 7 pm, TV20 has The Disney Family Singalong, Volume 2. It's followed by American Idol from 8 to 10 pm.

Tonight at 8, over on The CW, actor Dean Cain hosts Masters of Illusion. The show includes magicians, escape artists and performers attempting seemingly impossible escapes. This weekend, The CW features its regular shows and a variety of movies. Saturday at 2 pm its the teen comedy Behaving Badly with Selena Gomez. Later Saturday night at 8, and again Sunday at 3 pm, John Travolta, Kirstie Alley and Bruce Willis star in Look Who's Talking.

Circle has an interesting mix of country music programming and movies. Saturday night at 7 and 7:30 you can catch Circle Sessions. It looks at the day to day lives of some of the biggest stars in country music during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunday at 5, Circle features the 1994 comedy-drama My Girl 2 starring Dan Akroyd and Jamie Lee Curtis. And, in case you missed it last weekend, Circle has a repeat of Opry with special guests Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. It's Sunday night at 9 pm.

And, for the latest news, you can catch WCJB TV20 News at 6 and 11 Saturday and Sunday nights.

Enjoy your weekend!