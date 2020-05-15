Weekend Viewing Guide

Happy Friday everyone!

Sports, and music fans alike, will have some great options on TV20 this weekend. While the courts are quiet, Saturday night at 9 you can catch NBA basketball. And not just any game. It's the 2016 game between the Utah Jazz and the LA Lakers where Kobe Bryant scored 60 points in the final game of his career. Sunday night at 8 on TV 20, it's American Idol...On With the Show: The Season Finale. That's followed at 10 pm by the Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert. It includes behind the scenes moments and songs from Swift's seventh studio album, Lover.

The CW has some entertaining options, too, this weekend. Saturday at 2 pm it's the independent film Apocalypse Child which revolves around surf culture. Later Saturday night at 8 pm, The CW and TV20 feature Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020. Sunday at 3 pm you can catch Look Who's Talking Now, the 1993 romantic comedy starring John Travolta and Kirstie Alley.

Opry is the highlight over on Circle, channel 20.4. If you haven't seen it, the show features new Grand Ole Opry performances featuring a mix of today's top stars, up-and-coming artists, and all-time greats. This week Opry has country artists Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans. It airs Saturday night at 8 and 9 pm on Circle, and on TV20 Sunday at 2 pm.

Sci-fi fans, check out The Deadly Mantis over on MeTV Saturday night at 8! And for the latest news, WCJB TV20 News at 6 & 11 this weekend.

Enjoy your weekend!