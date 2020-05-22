Weekend Viewing Guide

Happy Friday everyone!

TV20 has an interesting mix of shows this weekend. Tonight at 8, it's The Disney Family Singalong: Volume 2, followed by 20/20 at 9. Saturday, TV20 has the first two parts of the miniseries The Last Dance. It's a look at the 1997-98 NBA season with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls as they look for their sixth NBA title in eight years. Episode one airs Saturday at 8 with episode two following at 9 pm. Sunday night is game night at TV20. The fun starts with Celebrity Family Feud at 8, followed by Press Your Luck at 9 and Match Game at 10 pm.

Music is the focus of the options over on Circle, channel 20.4. Saturday afternoon starting at 4:30, Circle features Soundstage - Tom Petty: Live From Gatorville. The two and a half hour show looks at Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers return to Gainesville for their first show in 13 years. Later at 8 and 9 pm, Opry salutes the troops in a special with guests Kellie Pickler, Steven Curtis Chapman and Craig Morgan. The show, by the way, reairs on TV20 Sunday at 1 pm. Sunday from 5 to 7 pm, Circle has Hearts of Fire. It stars Bob Dylan playing a reclusive, once popular rock star.

Over on The CW, tonight you can catch the show Masters of Illusion starting at 8. It features a variety of performers that demonstrate their acts ranging from comedy to mind magic. Saturday at 2 pm, CW has the motion picture Limbus. It's a thriller that revolves around four individuals in the afterlife. Sunday at 3 pm, the movie Chicago is set in the "Windy City" and focuses on two murderesses who compete to make it to the big time.

And remember you can keep up to date with the latest news on WCJB TV20 News at 6 and 11.

Enjoy your weekend!